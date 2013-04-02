First Cruise Ship of Season Pays a Visit to Santa Barbara

Postcard-perfect weather greets hundreds of passengers from the Sapphire Princess

Hundreds of passengers from the Sapphire Princess streamed into the Santa Barbara waterfront and downtown Tuesday, marking the first of 11 cruise ship visits to the city planned for this spring.

On a postcard-perfect sort of day, orange-and-white tenders ferried the passengers to the Sea Landing dock, where they were met by a small army of volunteer hosts offering directions, snacks and tourist information.

The giant ship, moored just offshore from the harbor breakwater, was expected to be in port only for the day, with passengers free to visit from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Santa Barbara visit is part of the Sapphire Princess’ seven-day California Coastal cruise, a round-trip from Los Angeles that also includes stops at San Francisco, San Diego and Ensenada, Mexico.

Visitors were being shuttled Tuesday to the Santa Barbara Mission, the Santa Barbara County Courthouse and State Street for shopping.

The Sapphire Princess is 950 feet long, 21 feet wide and has 13 decks. It carries 1,670 passengers and a crew of 1,100.

In addition to the Sapphire Princess, two other cruise lines — Celebrity Century & Solstice (4,600 passengers) and Crystal Symphony — are expected to visit Santa Barbara between Tuesday and May 2.

Additional cruise ship visits are expected for the fall season.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .