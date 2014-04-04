Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 11:47 am | A Few Clouds 61º

 
 
 
 

County Seeks First District Applicants for Historic Landmarks Committee, Air Pollution Council

By Jeremy Tittle for Supervisor Salud Carbajal | April 4, 2014 | 4:14 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal is seeking community members who live in the First District and are interested in serving on the Santa Barbara County Historic Landmarks Advisory Committee and the Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council.

There is one opening on each entity.

“Serving on county boards and commissions is an excellent opportunity for members of the public to become actively engaged with local government by offering their insight and knowledge on critical issues affecting the quality of life in our community,” Carbajal said. “I encourage those with an interest or background dealing with historic preservation or air quality issues to apply to serve on the HLAC or CAC.”

The following is a brief description of the subject the HLAC and CAC:

» HLAC: The purpose of this commission is to promote the economic welfare and prosperity of the county by preserving and protecting places, sites, buildings, structures, works of art and other objects that have special historic or aesthetic value.

» APCD CAC: The CAC provides advice to the Air Pollution Control Officer and the Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors in matters related to attainment and maintenance planning, development and promulgation of air pollution control rules and other policy related items.

For an application form, visit the county website by clicking here or call Supervisor Carbajal’s office at 805.568.2186.

In order to be considered, applications need to be returned to Supervisor Carbajal’s office or the Clerk of the Board by Friday, April 18.

— Jeremy Tittle is the chief of staff for Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

 
