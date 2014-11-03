First District Residents Needed to Fill Openings on County Boards, Commissions

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal is seeking community members who live in the First District and are interested in serving on the Montecito Planning Commission, the Montecito Board of Architectural Review, the Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems or the Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council.

“Serving on county boards and commissions is an excellent opportunity for members of the public to become actively engaged with local government by offering their insight and knowledge on critical issues affecting the quality of life in our community,” Carbajal said. “These specific boards and commissions are an opportunity for area residents to participate in the public policy process to address some of the critical issues affecting our quality life which includes: community planning, addressing the impacts of alcohol and drug addiction and clean air policies.”

The following is a brief description of the subject the Boards and Commissions:

Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems

The ADP is comprised of 20 community members appointed by the county Board of Supervisors, with representation from law enforcement, people in recovery, family members of people in recovery, professionals and educators. The purpose of the Advisory Board is to provide a forum to obtain comprehensive, broad-based input from the community and other sources that can be utilized to advise the Santa Barbara County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services Department.

Air Pollution Control District Community Advisory Council

The CAC provides advice to the air pollution control officer and the Air Pollution Control District Board of Directors in matters related to attainment and maintenance planning, development and promulgation of air pollution control rules and other policy related items.

Montecito Planning Commission

The MPC acts as the land use decision making authority for the Montecito Planning Area. It is charged with implementing and upholding the Montecito Community Plan policies.

Montecito Board of Architectural Review

The MBAR reviews planning projects within the Montecito Planning area to ensure that they adhere to County Land Use Policies and the Montecito Community Plan and Design Guidelines. Applicants must be an architect or landscape architect.

For an application form, visit the county website by clicking here or call Supervisor Carbajal’s office at 805.568.2186.

In order to be considered applications need to be returned to Supervisor Carbajal’s office or the Clerk of the Board by Nov. 26.

— Jeremy Tittle is the chief of staff for Supervisor Salud Carbajal.