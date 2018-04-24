Tuesday, April 24 , 2018, 2:02 pm | Partly Cloudy with Haze 60º

 
 
 
 

First District Residents Needed to Serve on County Commission, Board

By Eric Friedman for Supervisor Salud Carbajal | June 17, 2013 | 3:12 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal is seeking community members who live in the First District and are interested in serving on the following boards and commissions: the County Human Services Commission and the Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems (ADP).

There is one opening on the Human Services Commission and two on the ADP Board.

“Serving on a county board or commission is an opportunity for members of the community to become actively engaged with local government by offering their insight and knowledge on important issues,” Carbajal said. “I encourage those with an interest in serving on one of these commissions to consider applying for one of these openings.”

The following is a brief description of the subject commissions:

» Human Services Commission: The Human Services Commission of Santa Barbara County was established by the Board of Supervisors in 1977 to advise the board concerning the development and implementation of effective human service policies. The commission is responsible for making recommendations to the board for specified county general funds and HUD-funded grants to nonprofit agencies. In addition, and in cooperation with the Department of Social Services, the commission makes recommendations for the awarding of grants to nonprofit agencies of specified state, federal and local child abuse prevention funds.

» Advisory Board on Alcohol and Drug Problems: The Alcohol & Drug Advisory Board is comprised of 20 community members, appointed by the Board of Supervisors, with representation from law enforcement, individuals in recovery, family members of people in recovery, professionals and educators. The purpose of the Advisory Board is to provide a forum to obtain comprehensive, broad-based input from the community and other sources that can be utilized to advise the Santa Barbara County Alcohol, Drug & Mental Health Services Department.

For an application form, visit the county website by clicking here or call Carbajal’s office at 805.568.2186.

In order to be considered, applications need to be returned to Carbajal’s office or the Clerk of the Board by Friday, June 28.

— Eric Friedman represents the office of Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal.

 
