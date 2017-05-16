First Electric Tour Boat to Make a Splash at Harbor

Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is hosting a replica of the vessel San Salvador May 18-23 in Santa Barbara Harbor. The San Salvador was the flagship of Juan Cabrillo and the first European boat to visit the California coast in 1542.

Dockside tours will be offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 18-22. Tickets are available at the Maritime Museum.

In conjunction with this visit, Celebration Cruises is launching its newest vessel to the fleet, Whisper, a 2016 22-foot Duffy all-electric, zero-emission boat.

Whisper will be christened at 11 a.m., May 20, afterwhich free rides will be offered from noon- 4 p.m. in the harbor.

Celebration Cruises is excited to offer this all-electric, zero-emission boat to the Santa Barbara community, a leader in environmental consciousness.

The goal is to reduce the environmental impact to the local transportation and hospitality industry while offering an accessible boating experience to the community.

Celebration Cruises started in 2003 with Lil Toot, Santa Barbara’s original water taxi offering narrated boat rides from Stearns Wharf into the Santa Barbara Harbor.

The fleet now has three boats, including the Azure Seas, a 70-foot yacht, and Whisper. The boats operate off Stearns Wharf and Santa Barbara Harbor, offering whale watching, coastal cruises, sunset cruises, and private charters.

— Capt. Stephen Goularte for Celebration Cruises.