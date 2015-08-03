First Ever Coffin Brothers’ Surf Out Launches Aug. 8

Advice

The first annual Surf Happens Foundation Coffin Brothers’ Surf Out will launch Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015, at Jalama County Beach.

The Coffin Brothers Surf Out is a U17 Surf Competition and community gathering where nobody loses in the first round.

Age divisions include boys U10, U12, U14 and U17, along with U17 and U13 girls divisions. After the first round, surfers are separated into two brackets, the main event and a reperchage division based upon heat placingments.

There will also be a pro expression session showcasing Conner and Parker Coffin and a host of other professionals who push the limits of the sport for the next generation.

The event is free to all competitors, but donations to Surf Happens Foundation are encouraged so we can continue to put on these events free of charge.

The event is supported by generous donations from the Brittingham Family Foundation and Mark Schulhof of Quadriga arts. It is presented by Channel Islands Surfboards, Hurley and Surf Happens Surf School.

There will be prize giveaways from these amazing sponsors: Young Wise Tails, Volcom, Etnies, Nixon, Monster, Fender, Oakley, Vonzipper, Scosche Audio and Sexwax.

The media sponsors include the Santa Barbara Independent and Deep Surf Magazine. Our partnering nonprofit for the event is The Young And The Brave Foundation, which focuses on raising funds to support treatment for cancer survivors.

Our goal is to help raise awareness for them and host a free surfing clinic for Young and The Brave Foundation participants and their families.

All proceeds will be for the Surf Happens Foundation. Limited entry and campsites are available. Car-pooling is encouraged because of limited space and parking at the Jalama County Campground.

The awards ceremony will feature live music by Conner Coffin and his band, a barbeque dinner courtesy of Duo Catering and custom trophies and prize bags for the top six in each division.

About the Surf Happens Foundation

The Surf Happens Foundation a registered 501(c)(3) dedicated to sharing the sport and healthy lifestyle of surfing with youths while teaching environmental stewardship and ocean safety.

Administered programs include surf days and surf camps for children and young adults surviving cancer, surf days for at risk and low income youth, surf camp scholarships, environmental awareness programs promoted through youth surfing contests and free ocean specific first aid and rescue training.

Through the Coffin Brothers Surf Out we are promoting the Surf Happens Foundation's High Five program, which asks participants to pick up five pieces of trash every time they go to the beach and promotes five simple solutions to reducing pollution and personal carbon handprint.

For more information contact 805.966.3613 or check out surfhappens.com and surfhappensfoundation.org.

—Chris Keet represents the Surf Happens Foundation.