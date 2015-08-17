First Ever Isla Vista Community Resource Deputy Selected

Advice

The Isla Vista community has its first ever Community Resource Deputy.

Following a competitive selection process that included input from the community, Senior Deputy James McKarrell was selected for the new position and began his assignment on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Isla Vista Foot Patrol.

Lieutenant Rob Plastino, who manages the IVFP, said this is an important, historic moment for the town of Isla Vista and the Sheriff’s Office.

“We are all very happy to welcome James to the Foot Patrol station, and I look forward to working closely with him as I introduce him to this vibrant community," he said. "James brings a wealth of experience to the position, and a true desire to help bridge the gap between law enforcement and the wonderful people we protect.”

Sr. Deputy James McKarrell is an eight year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office and was most recently assigned to Court Services as a bailiff.

He started his career as a custody deputy, and after becoming a deputy he spent six years on patrol in Carpinteria. He was drawn to the Isla Vista community resource deputy position because of the opportunity to work with students and community leaders to achieve common goals.

“This position is like no other in the department. Everyone is passionate about seeing change in Isla Vista, and I am excited to be a part of that change. I believe that the relationship between the Sheriff’s Office and the community can be strengthened through communication, education, trust and commitment," McKarrell said.

McKarrell hopes to be a positive change to the perception of law enforcement in Isla Vista.

"The reason I got into law enforcement was to make a difference and to be a positive role model. I want the students to know that everyone in a uniform is not out to get them," he said. "I am looking forward to hearing their concerns and ideas and working together to provide a safe environment for everyone in Isla Vista.”

Sheriff Brown thanks the groups and individuals who were supportive and vocal about creating this position, and the Board of Supervisors for approving the funding.

“The Sheriff’s Office believes community resource deputies play an integral part in our community policing philosophy. We wish we had one in all of the communities we protect,” Brown said.

— Kelly Hoover is the public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.