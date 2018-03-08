First-Half Deficit Too Much For Dos Pueblos Girls

Lacrosse

Alexia Vance had three goals in the tough loss

Despite a strong defensive switch in the second half, Dos Pueblos girls lacrosse fell, 9-5, to Oaks Christian at home on Thursday.

Alexia Vance finished with three goals to lead the Chargers, who outscored Oaks Christian 3-2 in the second half after a dismal 2-7 first period.

Tara Van Hoorn, Brooke Essig, Erin Bies and Liv Naaman all contributed to a tight defensive effort, said coach Sam Limkeman after the match.

"We gave them a run for their money in that second half," Limkeman said. "Had we played that way the whole game, it may have been another story."

Dos Pueblos (1-1) gets some time off, the team's next match at home on Tuesday against Royal.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.