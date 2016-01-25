First Methodist Church to Host Annual Lenten Series of Pipe Organ Concerts

The Annual Lenten Series at First Methodist Church continues in 2016 with four consecutive Sunday afternoon concerts.

Each concert will display the rich sacred repertoire appropriate for the season of Lent, performed on the church's renowned Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ.

Performances will take place 3:30 p.m. on Sundays during Lent.

Performers include John and Marianne Weaver on Feb. 14, Thomas Joyce on Feb. 21, Nelson Huber on Feb. 28 and Dorothy Riess on March 6.

The First United Methodist Church is located at 305 E. Anapamu Street in Santa Barbara.

Admission to the Annual Lenten Series is free.

For additional information, email Thomas Joyce at [email protected].

— Thomas Joyce is minister of keyboard music at Trinity Episcopal Church.