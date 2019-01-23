Pixel Tracker

Cate Survives Devin Hernandez’s 36 points, Beats Laguna Blanca, 61-57

Khadim Pouye scores 27 to help Cate stay in first place in Frontier League

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 23, 2019 | 9:47 p.m.
Carson Williams of Cate Click to view larger
Cate’s Carson Williams goes to the rim as Spencer Turner of Laguna Blanca tries to defend. (Gary Kim / Noozhawk photo)

A strong start carried the Cate boys basketball team to wild 61-57 victory over Laguna Blanca and its hot-shooting sophomore Devin Hernandez on Wednesday at Merovick Gym.

The victory keeps the Rams in first place in the Frontier League with a 5-1 record. They are 10-2 overall and ranked fifth in the 5A Division of the CIF-Southern Section.

For Laguna Blanca (1-11), it was another tough league loss. The Owls are 0-5 in league, with the last four defeats coming by a total of 13 points.

“The beginning of the season we couldn’t compete, we were getting hammered left and right,” Laguna coach Sal Rodriguez said. “My team has improved 100 percent and we’re giving everybody a game. We just can’t get over the top.”

Cate capitalized on turnovers created by its full-court press and bolted out to 13-0 lead after the first 3 1/2 minutes. The Rams then had to hang on against the scrappy Owls, who got a 36-point performance from Hernandez. 

“Our whole job today was to stop Devin and we didn’t do a very good job of it,” Cate coach Andy Gil said. “He lit us up. It shows how good of a player he is and how well-coached the Owls are. Sal knows his stuff. He’s been coaching a long time… he coached me at the Goleta Boys Club.”

Hernandez knocked down eight three-pointers, six of them coming in the second half. He buried three in a row to pull Laguna Blanca to within two (33-31) with 5:07 to go in the third period.

“He’s got a nice stroke,” Rodriguez said of Hernandez. “He’s just a sophomore. He’s going to be a good one.”

Gil went to his bench and brought in defensive stopper Tega Umukoro to disrupt Hernandez. 

It worked. Umukoro played physical against Hernandez and kept him from getting off more shots in the period.

“It was just enough,” said Gil. “Tega did a good job of slowing him down. He was knocking down everything. We were just trying to change his look.”

Umukoro’s tough defense ignited the Rams on an 8-2 run for 41-33 lead.

Sparked by the play of Khadim Pouye and Ethan Ng, Cate expanded its lead to 52-38 early in the fourth period. Ng hit a pair of three-pointers during a 9-2 run. He had 14 points.

Pouye was a force for the Rams all game long, scoring on drives, short jumpers and offensive rebounds, and assisting teammates. In the fourth quarter, he got to the free-throw line and made 4 of 6 free throws. He finished the game with 27 points. 

“He’s so strong, he’s physically gifted and he’s a good shooter, too,” said Gil of Pouye. “We were trying to getting him as many touches as possible.”

Pouye fed Ng for a layup on a fast break to put the Rams up by 13 (54-41). 

But Laguna Blanca kept battling. Spencer Turner came off the bench and buried a pair of threes and Hernandez broke free and hit another shot from behind the arc to narrow the deficit to 57-51 with 1:22 to go.

The Owls pressed but Cate was able to break it and Scott Holmes scored on a layup to put the Rams up 59-51. Ng followed with a pair of free throws for a 61-51 advantage before Hernandez and Ty Trosky hit three-pointers in the final seconds.

“We got really lucky, to be honest,” said Gil. “They played really hard. They played harder than us today, but I told the guys whether it’s an inch or a mile, a win is a win. And in league, especially in a crosstown game, however you can do it is a good thing.”

