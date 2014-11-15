Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 5:04 am | Fog/Mist 60º

 
 
 
 

Author Anne Lamott Headlines Sold-Out Benefit for Freedom Warming Centers

First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara hosts best-selling writer, who discusses new book, Small Victories

By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | updated logo | November 15, 2014 | 9:30 p.m.

Best-selling author Anne Lamott discussed her brand-new book, Small Victories: Spotting Improbable Moments of Grace, with an overflow crowd of 800 on Saturday evening at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara.

The sold-out lecture was a benefit for Freedom Warming Centers, which provide shelter, safety and warmth for homeless individuals, families and seniors during nights of extreme and emergency weather in Santa Barbara.

Freedom Warming Centers’ director, Maria Long, described how she met Lamott at an event in Northern California 25 years ago. They kept in touch via Facebook and Twitter.

Long also described the impetus to develop the Warming Centers when more than 35 homeless people died on Santa Barbara streets during the extremely cold winter of 2009.

“In 2013, thanks to our partner churches and nonprofit organizations, we supplied 4,200 beds during a cold winter,” she told Noozhawk.

Lamott, the evening’​s speaker, writes about faith, family and community in essays that are both wise and irreverent — an approach that has become her trademark. In her latest book, her 16th, the New York Times best-selling author offers a message of hope that celebrates the triumph of light over the darkness in people’s lives. She generously autographed each copy of her new book, which had been given to each guest.

“Telling and exchanging stories helps to break our isolation, especially in dealing with tragedies such as the murder of children in Newtown, Connecticut,” she told her audience. “I have a calling to help people get through the hard times.”

Best-selling author Anne Lamott talks about her new book, 'Small Victories,' at Saturday’s Freedom Warming Centers benefit at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
Lamott described how one can turn toward love even in the most hopeless of situations, how one finds the joy in getting lost, and amazement in finally being found. Profound and hilarious, honest and unexpected, the stories in Small Victories are proof that the human spirit is irrepressible.

Event sponsors included the Santa Barbara Foundation, McCune Foundation, Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, First Presbyterian Church and Chaucer’s Books.

Among Lamott’​s books are Stitches; Help, Thanks, Wow; Some Assembly Required; Grace (Eventually); Plan B; and Traveling Mercies, as well as several novels, including Imperfect Birds and Rosie.

Lamott’s biweekly Salon magazine “online diary,” Word by Word, was voted The Best of the Web by Time Magazine. A past recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and an inductee to the California Hall of Fame, she lives in Northern California but travels around the world for her book tours.

Click here for more information about the Freedom Warning Centers, or contact Maria Long at 805.965.4583.

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

The sanctuary at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara was packed for a sold-out benefit for the Freedom Warming Centers program. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
