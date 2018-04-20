Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 3:17 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

First Responders Get Awareness Training About Autism

By Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office | April 20, 2018 | 2:01 p.m.

First Responders from public safety agencies across Santa Barbara County know more about how to communicate with people who have autism after attending a training session April 18 at CenCal Health in Santa Barbara.

The Autism Society in collaboration with the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office hosted two training classes taught by Officer Brian Herritt, a private consultant and retired police officer. He provided skills on how to identify, interact and confront members of our community on the autism spectrum.

"I am very blessed to have the insight of both a police officer and a parent of a child with autism. My goal and the goal of the Autism Society was to provide our First Responders with the awareness and training they so desperately need,” Herritt said.

"It’s vital that our first responders have a clear understanding of some of the overarching characteristics of autism so that our loved ones’ needs are understood and their safety is protected," said Marcia Eichelberger of the Autism Society. "It’s very easy to misinterpret things you aren’t familiar with.

"Knowledge is power. Behavior that might be overlooked or shrugged off in a young child may elicit a different reaction coming from an adolescent or an adult," she said. "The safety of the people we serve and their families is our number one priority in offering these free trainings.”

Sheriff Bill Brown, who has a son with autism, said he understands the nuances and challenges autism brings, especially during interactions with law enforcement.

“I want to thank the Autism Society for sponsoring this valuable training," he said. "My hope is that the first responders who attended now have a better understanding of this bewildering disability, and that they are better equipped to recognize it, and to interact with those who have it.”

Autism is the fastest-growing developmental disability (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2014).

According to a 2014 California Department of Developmental Services survey, more than 73,000 individuals in California had been diagnosed with autism (California Department of Developmental Services, 2014), and nearly 90 percent of them were under age 21 (California Department of Developmental Services, 2015).

Based on population growth and rate of diagnoses per year, it’s estimated this number has grown to more than 120,000 individuals.

The overall incidence of autism is consistent around the globe, but is nearly five times more prevalent in boys than girls. Autism knows no racial, ethnic, or social boundaries; family income, lifestyle, and educational levels do not affect the possibility of an autism occurrence.

Education, awareness, advocacy and support form the cornerstones of the Autism Society’s mission. The group offers an informational foundation for family support, current medical practices and clinical recommendations.

For more information on the Autism Society, call Eichelberger, 722-7473 and [email protected]

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 