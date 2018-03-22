Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 11:41 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

First Responders Offered Free Tickets to Teen Star Finals

By Angie Bertucci for Teen Star USA | February 13, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Teen Star is honoring Santa Barbara County first responders by offering complimentary tickets to the Teen Star Showcase Finale at the Arlington Theatre, 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24.

“There is so much appreciation in our community for our first responders given their ongoing heroics. Teen Star wanted to find our own special way to express our gratitude,” said founder Joe Lambert.  

ERG Resources is sponsoring 100 tickets for first responders who are encouraged to wear their uniforms or other identifying shirts at the event, so they can be recognized during the show.

“ERG has been looking for a meaningful way to participate in the recovery effort following the disasters. When this opportunity was brought to us it was a no-brainer,” said Ben Oakley of ERG Resources.

“At ERG we have many community partners that support youth programs and the arts, so the nexus between our corporate giving program and this sponsorship was a perfect fit," Oakley said.

"We are very excited to see the final show and share this experience with our local first responders and their families,” he said.

“We are grateful to Teen Star for their very kind donation of tickets to first responders, including the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office. Thank you for this recognition and support,” said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown.

First responders can receive up to four complimentary tickets for themselves and their immediate families.

To reserve tickets, contact Michele Higgins, Teen Star ticketing manager, at [email protected]

Tickets for the Teen Star Showcase Finale are on sale at AXS.com or at the Arlington Box Office. The red-carpet event to welcome the Teen Star finalists begins at 6 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

— Angie Bertucci for Teen Star USA.

 
