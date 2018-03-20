First Responders Out in Force as Major Storm Targets Santa Barbara County

Crews and equipment were being staged throughout the South Coast to respond to debris and mud flows and flooding

A virtual army of first responders and other key personnel is being mobilized to respond to any incidents arising from the major storm expected to douse Santa Barbara County this week.

All Santa Barbara County South Coast fire and law enforcement agencies have been asked to join the response to the multi-day storm, which officials have said could drop rain in quantities to cause debris and mud flows and flooding.

Rain began falling Tuesday evening, and is expected to continue relatively unabated until Thursday night, dropping as much as 10 inches of rain in some mountain locations.

“Recognizing the significant threat that this storm poses to residents along the Santa Barbara South Coast, we have pre-positioned a significant amount of personnel and equipment to respond to any emergency which might occur,” said Kevin Taylor, district division chief for the Montecito Fire Protection District and one of the incident commanders for this storm system.

“Should the storm dictate, we also have at the ready resources from throughout the state that we can draw on to respond to the needs of our community.”

In addition to normal staffing, the following additional equipment and personnel will be staged throughout the community and be prepared to respond:

» 10 fire engines.

» 13 4-wheel-drive fire engines.

» 4 fire patrol vehicles.

» 3 fire hand crews.

»3 ambulances.

» 1 4-wheel-drive ambulance.

» 10 California National Guard water rescue vehicles.

» 2 helicopters.

» 1 excavator.

» 1 bulldozer.

» 30 Santa Barbara sheriff’s deputies.

» 5 Santa Barbara police officers.

» 4 regional task forces.

» 4 water-rescue teams.

Additional air resources are on standby for response from the U.S. Coast Guard, the Air National Guard and Ventura County .

The emergency operation centers for Santa Barbara County, the city of Santa Barbara and the city of Carpinteria have been activated.

Public works personnel from Santa Barbara County and the cities of Carpinteria and Santa Barbara are also in the field to support the public-safety response.

“We have staged equipment on multiple south coast roads and have roadway assessment teams in place to respond quickly to any issue we may encounter from this storm,” said Scott McGolpin, Santa Barbara County public works director.

