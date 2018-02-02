Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 11:51 am | Fair with Haze 64º

 
 
 
 
College Volleyball

First-Set Comeback Sparks SBCC to Sweep of Miramar

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | February 2, 2018 | 8:13 p.m.

SBCC erased a 13-4 first-set deficit on Friday afternoon and went on to sweep San Diego Miramar 3-0 in its first men’s volleyball road match. The scores were identical – 25-22, 25-22, 25-22.

Kyle Skinner, a 6-4 sophomore from Santa Barbara High, led the Vaqueros (2-0) with nine kills. Dos Pueblos alum Cameron Fry had seven kills, four blocks and hit .545. Adam Shields, a 6-4 middle blocker from DP, added eight kills and just one error for a .625 hitting percentage.

Sophomore setter Adam Simonetti had 28 assists and two aces. The Vaqueros had five aces and 16 service errors.

“It was another great win by the guys in a true team effort,” said second-year coach Jon Newton. “We went down in the first set 11-3 and 13-4, tied it up at 16 and then took the lead 17-16.

“The key to winning the match was staying disciplined and playing one point at a time. I am proud of the way the guys composed themselves to get out of a large deficit in the first set and finish out each game strong.”

The Vaqueros will take on the University of St. Katherine on Saturday at 3:40 p.m. The game will be played at the Southern Cal Volleyball Club in San Marcos, Calif.
 

