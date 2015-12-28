Monday, April 2 , 2018, 6:09 pm | Mostly Cloudy 59º

 
 
 
 
First Solar Cuyama Team Donates $2,700 to Area High School Associated Student Body Scholarship Fund

By Dawn Marie Legg for First Solar | December 28, 2015 | 2:45 p.m.

The holidays are a perfect time to consider others and First Solar (FSLR) team members and subcontractors working on the Cuyama solar project came together to raise $2,700 for the Cuyama Valley High School Associated Student Body Scholarship Fund.  

“This donation will go a long way in helping our students to access higher education through our Associated Student Body Scholarship Program,” commented Dr. F. Paul Chounet, superintendent of the Cuyama Joint Unified School District.  

Earlier this year, First Solar’s Cuyama Solar project donated $10,000 to the scholarship fund in support of the efforts to help local students with their educational goals. 

“The holidays are a great time to show our support to families in need,” said Laura Abram, director of public affairs at First Solar. “It’s very meaningful for team members from our Cuyama Solar project to personally contribute.”  

First Solar employees and sub-contractors gave $1,700 to this fundraising effort, and First Solar added a matching $1,000 contribution on behalf of the 40MW utility-scale solar project in the area.

This holiday gift continues First Solar’s tradition of helping the communities in which it works. Last December, First Solar raised more than $50,000 for 11 charities across California, Nevada and Texas.

The 40MW Cuyama Solar project in Santa Barbara County will create approximately 200 construction jobs; provide enough clean, affordable, sustainable electricity to power about 16,000 California homes; and displace more than 30,000 metric tons of CO2 greenhouse gas emissions each year, the equivalent of taking nearly 6,000 cars off the road.

Dawn Marie Legg represents First Solar.

 
