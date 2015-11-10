First United Mehodist Church to Bring Holy Night to Life for Three Nights Only

Faith

For 25 years the congregation of the First United Methodist Church has offered a beautiful seasonal gift to the community by staging a recreation of the Holy Night for three nights just before Christmas.

Under a redwood tree and adjacent to the church, a grassy area will be transformed into a humble wooden stable, complete with a serene Mary, Joseph and tiny baby Jesus asleep in the manger.

Three majestic kings will stand by with their gifts to the Holy Child, with attentive angels appearing nearby and lowly shepherds tending to their flocks.

Live camels, sheep, donkeys and goats will surround the manger taking in the wonder of it all. It will be a silent and beautiful scene to behold.

The community is invited to join in this inspiring and meaningful free celebration.

The Living Nativity will be held for three nights only: Dec. 21–23, 2015, from 5:30–7:30 p.m.

The 1927 Spanish Colonial Revival style church, with its sanctuary decorated in seasonal finery including a display of crèches on the communion rail, will be open. Docents will be available to answer questions about the building, including the historic stained glass windows.

The First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara will celebrate its 150th year in 2017.

The church is located at the corner of Garden and Anapamu Streets, one block from the SB Courthouse. Onsite parking is available with the parking entrance off Garden Street.

For more information call 805.963.3579 or visit www.fumcsb.org.

— Jeanne​ Bacsi represents First United Methodist Church.