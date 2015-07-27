First United Methodist Church Plans Fiesta Feast to support Children’s Hospital in Haiti

Advice

First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara will host a Fiesta Feast on Friday, Aug. 7, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., to raise money for Grace Children's Hospital in Haiti.

Haiti is still recovering from the heavy damage sustained in the earthquake of 2010. The earthquake forever changed the nation of Haiti, and severely damaged the Grace Children's Hospital campus.

The hospital has rebuilt transitional facilities that continue to serve the people of Haiti, and it has new outreaches to the tent communities near the hospital. Grace

Founded in 1967, Children's Hospital is recognized as Haiti's leading medical facility dedicated to the treatment of children with tuberculosis (TB). Each year, the hospital receives thousands of children who are suffering from TB, HIV and other diseases.

Children who are seriously ill are admitted to the inpatient ward, where they receive constant care from the hospital's all-Haitian staff.

Both children and adults can receive treatment at one of Grace Children's Hospital's many outpatient clinics. Via Maestra 42 will donate all the food for this event, so 100 percent of your donation goes directly to the hospital. Tickets are $25 per person.

The Fiesta Feast will be set up at 305 E Anapamu Street on the Anapamu side of our campus under the redwood tree.

—Caroline Kavanagh represents First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara.