First United Methodist Church Presents Lenten Organ Recitals

Three virtuoso organists will perform three different recitals on the three-manual pipe organ during the annual Lenten Organ Series at First United Methodist Church, 305 E. Anapamu St., Santa Barbara.
The programs will be at:
3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 5, — Yinying Luo, organist, First Presbyterian Church, Santa Barbara
3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12 — Jason Klein, associate director of music, All Saints' Episcopal Church, Beverly Hills
3:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19 — Lisa Ham, music director and organist, First Presbyterian Church, Burbank
Performances will each be one hour in length. Attendees will hear the sounds of First Methodist's beautiful Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ. Suggested donation is $10.
— Thomas Joyce for First United Methodist Church.