First United Methodist Church, Santa Barbara Announces Christmas Eve Services

Faith

First United Methodist Church, Santa Barbara will celebrate Christmas with worship services on Christmas Eve at 7 and 9 p.m.

The 7 p.m. service is a family service featuring a time with the children, favorite Christmas carols and candle lighting. The latter service features candlelight communion, Christmas carols, anthems by the Chancel Choir under the direction of Nathan Kreitzer accompanied by organist Dr. Steve Hodson and a brief Christmas message.

The traditional seasonal decoration in the sanctuary of the historic 1927 Spanish colonial revival-style church includes a unique display of crèches on the communion rail.

The First United Methodist Church, Santa Barbara will celebrate its 150th year in 2017.

It is located at the corner of Garden and Anapamu Streets, one block from the Santa Barbara Courthouse. Onsite parking is available with the parking entrance off Garden Street.

For more information, call 805.963.3579 or visit www.fumcsb.org.

— Jeanne​ Bacsi represents the First United Methodist Church, Santa Barbara.