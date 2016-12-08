First United Methodist Church Sets Holiday Worship

Holiday worship services at Santa Barbara's First United Methodist Church will be held at 7 and 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and 10 a.m. on Christmas morning. The church is at 305 E Anapamu St.

The 7 p.m. Christmas Eve worship is a family service featuring a time with the children, favorite Christmas carols and candle-lighting. The later service includes candlelight communion; Christmas carols; anthems by the Chancel Choir, under the direction of Nathan Kreitzer and accompanied by organist Steve Hodson; and a brief Christmas message. The Christmas morning service features carol singing.

Kreitzer is choral director for SBCC, including the renowned Quire of Voyces. Hodson is professor of music at Westmont College.

The First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara will celebrate its 150th year in 2017. The traditional seasonal decoration of the sanctuary in the historic 1927 Spanish Colonial Revival-style church includes a unique display of crèches on the communion rail.

Onsite parking is available with the parking entrance off Garden Street. For more information, call 963-3579 or visit www.fumcsb.org.

— Rev. Dr. Mark Richardson for First United Methodist Church.