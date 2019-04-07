Pixel Tracker

First United Methodist Church Shows Its Colors With Rainbow Doors

Display demonstrates congregation's belief in inclusion of all

Rainbow banners cover the doors at First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara. (Courtesy photo)
Rainbow banners cover the doors at First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara. (Courtesy photo)
By Jeanne Bacsi for First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara | April 7, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara has installed temporary banners on the church’s front doors facing Anapamu Street in response to recent actions by the worldwide United Methodist Church that the local church believe are contrary to the teachings of Jesus.

In rainbow colors, the banners announce the message: God’s Doors Are Open To All.

This display of solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ neighbors is in response to the decision by the global United Methodist Church to tighten the restrictions that do not allow openly gay persons to be ordained as pastors and do not allow clergy to marry same-sex couples or churches to hold same-sex weddings in their sanctuaries.

The people of the First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara congregation, along with a number of other United Methodists around the world, do not accept the decision of the global church and will continue to be in ministry with and for all people regardless of race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender identity or sexual orientation.

The Santa Barbara congregation believes everyone is to be welcomed, blessed and affirmed at God’s table.

In late February, at a meeting of delegates representing the 13-million-member United Methodist Church, action was taken to reinforce the worldwide church’s stated opposition to same-sex relationships and marriage, and to the ordination of openly gay clergy.

Called the Traditional Plan, it seeks to enforce policies restricting LGBTQIA+ persons from serving as pastors or from having their marriages blessed by the church.

Since that meeting, churches, and lay and ordained leaders across the denomination, have been voicing opposition and resistance to this Traditional Plan.

There has been a groundswell of voices saying the plan does not represent our understanding of the Gospel of Jesus Christ and does not reflect God’s call upon our lives to love our neighbors as ourselves.

A growing number of United Methodist individuals and churches are joining the Reconciling Ministries Network, an advocacy group working for the full inclusion of our LGBTQIA+ siblings in the life and ministry of the church. A number of other groups and individuals are issuing statements of resistance.

Unfortunately, the institutional church gets it wrong sometimes.

In spite of the wisdom within the historic Methodist movement that says God’s spirit moves within every human life and community, the institutional church in this case wrongly held onto its discriminatory, unbiblical and harmful language.

First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara believes this is a sin for which the United Methodist Church will need to repent.

— Jeanne Bacsi for First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara.

 

