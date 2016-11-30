First United Methodist Church Staging Three-Night Living Nativity

Please join the congregation of First United Methodist Church in an inspiring and meaningful celebration of the nativity — it’s free!

The Living Nativity will be held for three nights: Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 21-23, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The 1927 Spanish Colonial Revival-style church, with its sanctuary decorated in seasonal finery including a display of crèches on the communion rail, also will be open. Docents will be available to answer questions about the building, including the historic stained glass windows.

The silent tableau surrounding the humble stable and wooden manger will feature Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus, Wise Men, shepherds, angels and a host of animals, including camels, sheep, goats and donkeys.

First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara will celebrate its 150th year in 2017. It is located at 305 E. Anapamu St., one block from the Santa Barbara Courthouse. Onsite parking is available with the parking entrance off Garden Street.

For more information, call 805.963.3579 or click here.

— The Rev. Dr. Mark Richardson is a senior minister for First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara.