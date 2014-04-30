First United Methodist Church to Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Join First United Methodist Church at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 18 for a free afternoon program celebrating Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

The Centenary United Methodist Church Chikara Daiko Drum Group and the Centenary Festival Dancers from the Little Tokyo District of Los Angeles will take the stage of Fellowship Hall to perform a program of traditional Japanese dancing and drumming, with an opportunity for audience participation.

They plan a few surprises mixed in that will make you want to get up and dance.

For more information, contact Sylvia Morikawa at 805.963.3579 x15 or [email protected].

First United Methodist Church is located at 305 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara (corner of Garden and Anapamu streets).

— Sylvia Morikawa represents First United Methodist Church.