First United Methodist Church to Hold Service of Comfort and Hope

Not everyone is connecting with the celebration of the season. Many are feeling blue — living with the loss of a loved one, depression, broken relationships, loneliness or just the need to step away from the chaos of the season.

First United Methodist Church will hold a Service of Comfort and Hope at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 11.

The service will acknowledge the pain and look toward the hope to come through music, Scripture, prayer and candlelight. All are welcome to come as you are! Pastors will be available after the service.

First United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Garden and Anapamu streets, one block from the Santa Barbara Courthouse. Parking is available behind the church with the parking entrance off Garden Street.

For more information, contact Pastor Mark Richardson or Pastor Alan Strout at [email protected] or 805.963.3579.

— Suzanne McAdams represents First United Methodist Church.