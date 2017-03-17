First United Methodist Sets Easter Services

First United Methodist Church, Santa Barbara will celebrate the glory of our Risen Lord with worship services on Easter Sunday at 9 and 10:45 a.m.

The identical services will feature anthems by the Chancel Choir including Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus," under the direction of Nathan Kreitzer, accompanied by organist Dr. Steve Hodson and brass quintet.

Additional special hand-bell music will be performed under the direction of Michael Eglin. The Rev. Dr. Mark Richardson will offer a brief Easter message titled Welcome: The New Jerusalem.

The sanctuary of the historic 1927 Spanish Colonial Revival-style church will be decorated with banks of Easter lilies and two rows of intricately appliquéd banners commissioned for the Eastertide Season.

This year, the First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, at the corner of Garden and Anapamu streets, is celebrating its 150th year as a congregation.

Onsite parking is available with the parking entrance off Garden Street. For more information, call 963-3579 or visit www.fumcsb.org.

The church's pipe organ is the third largest pipe organ in Santa Barbara. It was originally installed in 1961 as a three-manual Aeolian-Skinner instrument of 31 ranks. The instrument stands today at 52 ranks, totaling more than 2,500 pipes, plus three digital pedal stops.

— Rev. Dr. Mark Richardson for First United Methodist Church of Santa Barbara.