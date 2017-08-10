Fishing Boat Comes to Aid of Kayaker In Distress Off Gaviota State Beach

A kayaker who became stranded off the Gaviota Coast Thursday night when his paddle broke was rescued by a fishing boat that came to his aid, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched shortly after 9:30 p.m. to Gaviota State Beach after receiving a report of a kayaker in distress, said fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni.

The male kayaker was about half a mile offshore from the Gaviota Pier, and the Fire Department’s water-rescue team was preparing to launch jet skis to assist him, Zaniboni said.

However, a fishing boat in the area heard the kayaker’s radio distress call, and was able to locate him.

He was taken on board the boat, and returned to shore at the state beach, Zaniboni.

The kayaker, whose name was not released, was not injured.

