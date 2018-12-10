Fishing for Gift to Give Angler? Reel in Parks Annual Pass

Trout season at Cachuma Lake is back, just in time for the holidays. If you have an angler on your shopping list, consider a Parks Annual Pass, which can be purchased by calling 805-568-2460 and select option 6.

In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Santa Barbara County Parks has arranged for a Private Stocking Permit for the 2018/2019 season.

The first 4,000-pound load of triploid rainbow trout will arrive mid-December with fish ranging in size from half-pound “catchables,” to eight-pound “trophies.”

Additional releases are tentatively set for the spring of 2019. The 4,000-pound load will make its way from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., in Paynes Creek.

During the fall and winter months, trout fishing peaks because the water is cooler resulting in more active fish. Throughout these months, trout fishing is considered good from the shore and can be excellent in deeper channels.

For up-to-date fishing tips and summaries, check the Cachuma Lake Weekly Fishing Report at www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumafishing.sbc.

Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals sells trout-fishing tackle; rents pontoons, outboards and kayaks; and offers one-day and annual fishing licenses.

Fishing from the shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license. It is recommended to check lake hours and weather conditions prior to visiting Cachuma Lake Recreation Area.

For more information, call the marina, 805-688-4040. Note that due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions at the lake, boats should be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to your visit.

— County of Santa Barbara.