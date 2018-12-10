Pixel Tracker

Monday, December 10 , 2018, 8:40 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Fishing for Gift to Give Angler? Reel in Parks Annual Pass

By County of Santa Barbara | December 10, 2018 | 3:55 p.m.

Trout season at Cachuma Lake is back, just in time for the holidays. If you have an angler on your shopping list, consider a Parks Annual Pass, which can be purchased by calling 805-568-2460 and select option 6.

In cooperation with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Santa Barbara County Parks has arranged for a Private Stocking Permit for the 2018/2019 season.

The first 4,000-pound load of triploid rainbow trout will arrive mid-December with fish ranging in size from half-pound “catchables,” to eight-pound “trophies.”

Additional releases are tentatively set for the spring of 2019. The 4,000-pound load will make its way from Mt. Lassen Trout Farms, Inc., in Paynes Creek.

During the fall and winter months, trout fishing peaks because the water is cooler resulting in more active fish. Throughout these months, trout fishing is considered good from the shore and can be excellent in deeper channels.

For up-to-date fishing tips and summaries, check the Cachuma Lake Weekly Fishing Report at www.countyofsb.org/parks/cachumafishing.sbc.

Cachuma Lake Marina and Boat Rentals sells trout-fishing tackle; rents pontoons, outboards and kayaks; and offers one-day and annual fishing licenses.

Fishing from the shore in the recreation area or from a boat is open year-round with a valid fishing license. It is recommended to check lake hours and weather conditions prior to  visiting Cachuma Lake Recreation Area.

For more information, call the marina, 805-688-4040. Note that due to the 30-day Quagga restrictions at the lake, boats should be inspected and tagged by Cachuma Lake staff at least 30 days prior to your visit.

— County of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 