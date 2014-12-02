Fitness with Rachel Accepting Toy, Food Donations as Payment for Zumba Classes

Beyond #GivingTuesday, Rachel McDonald of Fitness with Rachel is accepting toy and food items as payment for Zumba fitness classes during the entire month of December.

The unwrapped toy and/or nonperishable food items will be donated to Toys for Tots and the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, respectively.

It is requested that the items donated are a minimum $5 value per class attended.

Fitness with Rachel Zumba classes at Hope School, 3970 La Colina Road, are regularly held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Please note that regular classes are canceled Dec. 6, Dec. 18 and Dec. 24-31.