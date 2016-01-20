FitzSimons, Jr. Santa Barbara Track Club to Attempt High Five World Record

The Santa Barbara Track Club, led by Tom FitzSimons, Jr., will host the High Five 400m Dash to kick off the 2016 Olympic year with a world record attempt at Westmont College Saturday, Jan. 23, 2016.

However, this isn’t your normal track and field world record — FitzSimons Jr. is looking to attempt to break the record for the most high fives set in sixty seconds, which currently stands at 260 by a Florida businessman, Powell Brown, who set the bar in March 2015 according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

The entire Santa Barbara community is invited to take part in this free event. Festivities will get underway at 9 a.m. with an SBTC open house to meet the athletes and learn more about its community programs, including the SBTC Youth Track program.

Kids ages 7-14 will also be welcome to try events and compete in the High Five Youth Pentathlon.

World record attempt participants will be lined up around the Westmont Track at 10 a.m., with the record attempt taking place at 10:15 a.m.

A raffle will follow shortly thereafter at 10:30 a.m. with prizes including SBTC gear, ABEO shoe gift cards, Recovery Packages from The LAB SB, Westmont College apparel, Team USA gear, Run Rabbit Apparel, Chipotle BOGO cards and other local business gift cards.

Raffle tickets will be available for sale throughout the morning and kids participating in the High Five Youth Pentathlon will have the opportunity to win raffle tickets.

The Santa Barbara Track Club aims both to create a progressive and cohesive track and field experience for members of the Santa Barbara community from youth to masters and to develop Olympians and Olympic hopefuls alike.

The professional athletes include combined events athletes and middle distance athletes who also work within the community by serving as coaches and mentors to youth.

The coaching and personal training efforts of the athletes help to fund the continued growth of Santa Barbara as an international training hub as well as to promote cultural exchange and shared education.

— David Monico is the marketing and public relations advisor for the Santa Barbara Track Club.