Five-Hour Standoff in Lompoc Ends with Suspect’s Arrest on Attempted Murder, Other Charges

A Lompoc man accused of attempting to kill a neighbor was arrested Sunday after an hours-long standoff, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Officers were called out at about 6:30 a.m. to the 200 block of North O Street on a report of a man with a gun shooting at a residence, Sgt. Chuck Strange said.

He said the suspect, identified as Leonel Hernandez, 23, then got into an argument with a male neighbor and broke windows on the man’s car.

“Upon further investigation and interviews, it was determined that the male suspect had actually pointed a revolver at the victim and pulled the trigger,” Strange said. “The firearm wasn’t loaded, so the suspect loaded the firearm and made threats to kill the victim.”

At that point, Hernandez barricaded himself inside his residence, Strange said.

“The neighbors in the surrounding apartments were evacuated, and after extensive negotiations, we were able to get the suspect’s family out of the apartment and to safety,” Strange said.

He said the Lompoc police SWAT team, assisted by personnel from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, spent more than five hours negotiating with Hernandez before he agreed to surrender.

Hernandez was booked on a variety of charges, including attempted murder, making criminal threats, felony vandalism, felony threats to police, brandishing a firearm, and possession of firearm with the serial number removed, Strange said. He also was wanted on a misdemeanor warrant.

Bail was set at $560,000.

