Five Candles on Cake for New Marian Hospital

By Megan Maloney for Marian Regional Medical Center | May 20, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Marian Regional Medical Center (MRMC) is celebrating its five-year anniversary of the groundbreaking expansion into a new hospital building and recognizing the recent growth as a result.

The community is invited to a celebration of the new hospital on Monday, May 22, at the Sue Sword Colonnade & Ardantz-Ferini Healing Garden at Marian Regional Medical Center, 1400 E. Church St., Santa Maria.

The event will begin with a Memory Walk at 10 a.m. A program and celebration start at 10:45 a.m., followed by a reception.

When the new facility opened in 2012, the hospital doubled in size and has since increased its capacity to continue providing health care to the community.

With its larger size, the hospital features private patient rooms that not only enhance the healing process but also allow loved ones to visit comfortably.

The hospital originally was called Our Lady of Perpetual Help Hospital when the Sisters of St. Francis first opened it on May 22, 1940, and served a community of 8,000.

Today, MRMC operates the busiest emergency department in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties and is currently undergoing an expansion to effectively meet the need and ensure patient safety.

MRMC is now also a teaching hospital with a family medicine residency program. It has two cardiac catheterization laboratories, giving patients local access to more complex cardiac care.

It also has Level III Trauma Center designation, allowing trauma patients to stay closer to home for this specialized care; and Advanced Primary Stroke Center certification meaning an interdisciplinary stroke management team is available at all times.

“We could not have transformed this vision for a regional medical center into reality without the dedication of our devoted staff and, of course, the courageous and generous support of our community,” says Kerin Mase, president/CEO of MRMC.

“Our mission at Marian is to provide high-quality, compassionate care to everyone who comes through our doors. I’m proud of our staff for delivering that care and grateful for the trust of our community. It means a great deal to us,” Mase said.

Learn more at http://www.dignityhealth.org/marianregional/.

— Megan Maloney for Marian Regional Medical Center.

 
