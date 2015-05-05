Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 10:05 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Five County Supervisors, District Attorney Endorse Salud Carbajal for Congress

By Cory Black for Salud Carbajal for Congress Campaign | May 5, 2015 | 11:11 a.m.

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf and Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett, Kathy Long and John Zaragoza have endorsed Salud Carbajal for Congress.

“I am proud of the more than 100 endorsements I’ve received from elected officials, community leaders and individuals,” Carbajal said. "In Congress, I will be a strong advocate for issues that voters care about on the Central Coast — creating jobs, educational opportunity for all, preserving essential safety net services, improving our infrastructure and protecting the environment. I have a proven track record of working in a bipartisan way to get results on these issues in my service as county supervisor and want to bring the same effective and collaborative approach to Congress.”

“I am strongly supporting Salud Carbajal for Congress,” Wolf said. “Having worked with him for many years on the Board of Supervisors, I know his deep commitment to our community and issues including women’s rights, stimulating the economy, protecting our environmental resources and children’s health care. There is no better choice for the Central Coast than Salud Carbajal for Congress.”

Carbajal recently announced that he will run for the 24th Congressional District, which includes San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and portions of Ventura counties.

Biography

Carbajal has a proven and effective track record of bringing people together to work to make our community stronger. He’s running for Congress to continue fighting for opportunity and security for middle-class families and to protect the unique quality of life we enjoy here on the Central Coast.

He spent his early childhood in a small town in Arizona, where his father moved the family from Mexico so he could work in a copper mine. When the mine closed, Carbajal’s father found work in the fields in Oxnard where the family later moved. Attending junior high and high school in Oxnard, Carbajal applied himself and focused on his education while also working to help the family after school and during summers.

He went on to attend UC Santa Barbara, earning his bachelor's degree, followed later by a master's degree in organizational management from Fielding University. He served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, including active duty service during the 1991 Gulf War, while also working in various roles with several Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organizations and in local government.

In 2004, Carbajal was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. In his tenure, he has demonstrated a commitment to protecting our environment, promoting sustainability, strengthening our schools, and enhancing the health and safety of our community.

A leader in protecting our open spaces, he’s stood up against developments on the Gaviota Coast that threatened preservation efforts and has opposed new offshore oil development along our coastline. He has worked to implement a Climate Action Plan for Santa Barbara County and helped to make solar energy an affordable and efficient option for homeowners. He has promoted innovative solutions to addressing environmental stewardship and sustainability and advocated for quality job creation in this emerging industry.

Drawing upon his own childhood experiences growing up in an economically disadvantaged neighborhood, Carbajal shares a passion for improving the lives of at-risk youth. He found innovative ways to strengthen our schools by creating a job skills and mentorship program for at-risk youth and providing summer programming opportunities for our kids.

He has been an advocate for health programs that help our children and seniors receive the care they need, co-sponsoring an initiative that provided health insurance for all of Santa Barbara County’s children.

Carbjal is married to Gina and they have two children, Natasha and Michael.

He has served on a number of national and regional committees focusing on environmental protection, children and families, and senior issues. He has been awarded for his leadership by a number of organizations.

» 2014 Community Environmental Council Environmental Hero

» 2009 Santa Barbara Public Education Foundation Hope Award

» 2009 Area Agency on Aging Public Official of the Year

» 2008 Planned Parenthood Action Fund of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo

» Counties "Sticking His Neck Out" Award

» 2008 Santa Barbara Jewish Federation Ambassador of Freedom Award

» 2008 Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber Elected Official of the Year

» Named a "Community Role Model" by Women's Economic Ventures

— Cory Black is a publicist representing the Salud Carbajal for Congress Campaign.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 