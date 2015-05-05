Five County Supervisors, District Attorney Endorse Salud Carbajal for Congress

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce Dudley, San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson, Santa Barbara County Supervisor Janet Wolf and Ventura County Supervisors Steve Bennett, Kathy Long and John Zaragoza have endorsed Salud Carbajal for Congress.

“I am proud of the more than 100 endorsements I’ve received from elected officials, community leaders and individuals,” Carbajal said. "In Congress, I will be a strong advocate for issues that voters care about on the Central Coast — creating jobs, educational opportunity for all, preserving essential safety net services, improving our infrastructure and protecting the environment. I have a proven track record of working in a bipartisan way to get results on these issues in my service as county supervisor and want to bring the same effective and collaborative approach to Congress.”

“I am strongly supporting Salud Carbajal for Congress,” Wolf said. “Having worked with him for many years on the Board of Supervisors, I know his deep commitment to our community and issues including women’s rights, stimulating the economy, protecting our environmental resources and children’s health care. There is no better choice for the Central Coast than Salud Carbajal for Congress.”

Carbajal recently announced that he will run for the 24th Congressional District, which includes San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and portions of Ventura counties.

Biography

Carbajal has a proven and effective track record of bringing people together to work to make our community stronger. He’s running for Congress to continue fighting for opportunity and security for middle-class families and to protect the unique quality of life we enjoy here on the Central Coast.

He spent his early childhood in a small town in Arizona, where his father moved the family from Mexico so he could work in a copper mine. When the mine closed, Carbajal’s father found work in the fields in Oxnard where the family later moved. Attending junior high and high school in Oxnard, Carbajal applied himself and focused on his education while also working to help the family after school and during summers.

He went on to attend UC Santa Barbara, earning his bachelor's degree, followed later by a master's degree in organizational management from Fielding University. He served eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves, including active duty service during the 1991 Gulf War, while also working in various roles with several Santa Barbara-based nonprofit organizations and in local government.

In 2004, Carbajal was elected to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. In his tenure, he has demonstrated a commitment to protecting our environment, promoting sustainability, strengthening our schools, and enhancing the health and safety of our community.

A leader in protecting our open spaces, he’s stood up against developments on the Gaviota Coast that threatened preservation efforts and has opposed new offshore oil development along our coastline. He has worked to implement a Climate Action Plan for Santa Barbara County and helped to make solar energy an affordable and efficient option for homeowners. He has promoted innovative solutions to addressing environmental stewardship and sustainability and advocated for quality job creation in this emerging industry.

Drawing upon his own childhood experiences growing up in an economically disadvantaged neighborhood, Carbajal shares a passion for improving the lives of at-risk youth. He found innovative ways to strengthen our schools by creating a job skills and mentorship program for at-risk youth and providing summer programming opportunities for our kids.

He has been an advocate for health programs that help our children and seniors receive the care they need, co-sponsoring an initiative that provided health insurance for all of Santa Barbara County’s children.

Carbjal is married to Gina and they have two children, Natasha and Michael.

He has served on a number of national and regional committees focusing on environmental protection, children and families, and senior issues. He has been awarded for his leadership by a number of organizations.

» 2014 Community Environmental Council Environmental Hero

» 2009 Santa Barbara Public Education Foundation Hope Award

» 2009 Area Agency on Aging Public Official of the Year

» 2008 Planned Parenthood Action Fund of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo

» Counties "Sticking His Neck Out" Award

» 2008 Santa Barbara Jewish Federation Ambassador of Freedom Award

» 2008 Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber Elected Official of the Year

» Named a "Community Role Model" by Women's Economic Ventures

