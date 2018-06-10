Five Deputies Graduate from Hancock Law Enforcement Academy

Recruits completed 826 hours of training in the past five months

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has added five new sheriff’s deputies to its team.

At a traditional ceremony before dignitaries, family and friends, 13 recruits graduated from the prestigious Allan Hancock Law Enforcement College Academy in Lompoc.

Five of the graduates were hired by the Sheriff’s Office: Joshua Elizalde, Kody Kiesow, Zachary Morphy, Jessika Rios and Austin Swank.

To make it to graduation day, the recruits endured 826 hours of training over the past five months. The instruction included laws of arrest, criminal investigations, firearms, emergency vehicle operation, chemical agents, scenarios, report writing and numerous written exams.

The training hours do not include the hours they spent at night studying and preparing for tests, and scenario-based training.

Lt. Steve Johnson who oversees the training bureau said this was a special group of graduates.

“It was my honor and pleasure to see their growth over the past 21 weeks,” he said. “This class of recruits showed great perseverance and determination by completing this rigorous but rewarding process.

“This is just the beginning of what we hope is a long career ahead in law enforcement.”

The Sheriff’s Office congratulates Elizalde for receiving the Leadership Award and the Defensive Tactics Award, and Austin Swank for receiving both the Academic Achievement Award and the Doug Odom Firearms Award.

Jessika Rios received the International Footprint Award, which recognizes superior performance, academic excellence, the highest standards in ethics and a true commitment to law enforcement.

The deputies were sworn in by Sheriff Bill Brown prior to the ceremony and received their new badges. They have two weeks of post academy training in-house followed by a period of field training.

The Sheriff’s Office is always looking for people who want to make a difference and help protect and serve their community. Anyone interested in a career with the Sheriff’s Office can visit www.sbsheriff.org and go to the Join Us section of the website.

— Kelly Hoover for Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.