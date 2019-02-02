Five Dos Pueblos Girls Capture Channel League Wrestling Titles; San Marcos Has 1 Champion

Wrestling

After being a finalist in two invitaionals this season, Paola De La Cruz of Dos Pueblos stood at the top of the podium on Saturday.

She won the 170-pound weight class at the Channel League Girls Wrestling Championships at Cabrillo High.

De La Cruz was one of five individual champions for the Chargers. Isabel Uyesaka won the 108-pound title, Jessica Urzua took top honors at 118 pounds, Julisa Leyva Diaz took first at 150 and Angeles Silva won at 189.

Coach Anthony Califano said Uyesaka captured a wrestling title while also playing on the JV soccer team,

Diaz beat a Lompoc wrestler that she lost against during the dual meet season.

Dos Pueblos had three runner-up finishers: Kaelani Butler (123), Maleeha Mustafa (145) and Isa Silva (160).

San Marcos' Sasha Mitsuk captured a league championship at 160 pounds.

"Sasha is also a first-year wrestler," coach Daniel Sifuentez said. "She has a heart of a champion and such great work ethic. She's always wanting to improve and get better. It has been a privilege to have this young lady on our team. Her amazing attitude is unlike any other I have a seen."

Lulu Cuevas (170) earned a runner-up finish for the Royals.

The wrestlers advance to the Northern Region Championships at Camarillo High next weekend.



