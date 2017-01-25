Monday, April 23 , 2018, 7:02 am | Fog/Mist 55º

 
 
 
 

Five For Fighting With String Quartet to Skate Out at Lobero

By Jessica Puchli for Lobero Theater | January 25, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

An Evening with Five For Fighting with String Quartet will make a stop at 8 p.m. March 19 at Santa Barbara's Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Tickets go on sale at noon Saturday, Jan. 28.

Chart-topping singer/songwriter John Ondrasik, a Los Angeles native and rabid hockey fan, goes by Five for Fighting (a five-minute penalty for on-the-ice fist-a-cuffs). He burst on the scene some 15 years ago with his Grammy Award-nominated hit "Superman (It's Not Easy)," and has been a mainstay on mainstream radio ever since.

Ondrasik signed his first deal in 1997 with Message For Albert, but it was his follow-up American Town that really took flight for Fighting. Superman (It's Not Easy) went Platinum (as did the album), was No. 1 on Adult Top 40, No. 3 on Hot AC, and in the Top 40 Top 10.

The song actually hit the airwaves, and reached No. 1 the same week Ondrasik's daughter Olivia was born. The song also served as sort of an unofficial anthem following the Sept. 11 attacks. Ondrasik performed it at The Concert For New York City.

In his career, Ondrasik has sold more than 2.5 million albums including 2004's Battle for Everything, which spawned the two-time platinum 100 Years. Other hits are: "The Riddle," "World," "Chances" and "What If." His music has been featured in 350 films, TV shows and advertisements ranging from the "The Blind Side" to "Hawaii Five-O."

"I have been blessed to have loving and supportive parents, an amazing wife and partner, and two great kids. Family is crucial to any career, keeps the ups and downs, down and up," Ondrasik said.

Ticket prices start at $34 plus applicable service charges. Buy tickets at the Lobero box office, online at www.Lobero.com or by calling 963-0761.

— Jessica Puchli for Lobero Theatre.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 