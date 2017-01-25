Five For Fighting With String Quartet to Skate Out at Lobero

An Evening with Five For Fighting with String Quartet will make a stop at 8 p.m. March 19 at Santa Barbara's Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Tickets go on sale at noon Saturday, Jan. 28.

Chart-topping singer/songwriter John Ondrasik, a Los Angeles native and rabid hockey fan, goes by Five for Fighting (a five-minute penalty for on-the-ice fist-a-cuffs). He burst on the scene some 15 years ago with his Grammy Award-nominated hit "Superman (It's Not Easy)," and has been a mainstay on mainstream radio ever since.

Ondrasik signed his first deal in 1997 with Message For Albert, but it was his follow-up American Town that really took flight for Fighting. Superman (It's Not Easy) went Platinum (as did the album), was No. 1 on Adult Top 40, No. 3 on Hot AC, and in the Top 40 Top 10.

The song actually hit the airwaves, and reached No. 1 the same week Ondrasik's daughter Olivia was born. The song also served as sort of an unofficial anthem following the Sept. 11 attacks. Ondrasik performed it at The Concert For New York City.

In his career, Ondrasik has sold more than 2.5 million albums including 2004's Battle for Everything, which spawned the two-time platinum 100 Years. Other hits are: "The Riddle," "World," "Chances" and "What If." His music has been featured in 350 films, TV shows and advertisements ranging from the "The Blind Side" to "Hawaii Five-O."

"I have been blessed to have loving and supportive parents, an amazing wife and partner, and two great kids. Family is crucial to any career, keeps the ups and downs, down and up," Ondrasik said.

Ticket prices start at $34 plus applicable service charges. Buy tickets at the Lobero box office, online at www.Lobero.com or by calling 963-0761.

— Jessica Puchli for Lobero Theatre.