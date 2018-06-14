Five Forester Pitchers Combine on Five-Hit Shuout of OC Riptide

Baseball

John Jensen homered for the second straight game, and five Santa Barbara Foresters combined on a five-hit shutout in a 13-0 rout over the Orange County Riptide in a California Collegiate League baseball game on Thursday.

The shutout completed a three-game sweep of a road trip and raised Santa Barbara’s record to 6-0, 4-0 in the CCL.

The Foresters return home for the weekend, facing the Ventura Pirates on Friday and the San Luis Blues on Saturday and Sunday at Pershing Park.

Jensen belted a two-run homer during a six-run third inning to break the game open. He hit a grand slam on Wednesday against Arroyo Seco.

West Virginia’s Chase Illig hit a solo homer in the seventh inning.

The base running of lead-off hitter Logan Allen got the Forester going in the first inning. He drew a walk, stole second and scored on a throwing error by the Orange County catcher.

In the third Allen walked again, stole second and third and came home on Jensen’s two-out homer to right. Illig, Tyler Hardman, Ryan Cash and Utah Jones all singled, with Cash and Jones getting RBI and scoring on an error by the left fielder to make it 7-0.

Michael Hobbs of St. Mary’s started on the mound for the Foresters and pitched five innings to pick up the win. He allowed two hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out six. Bailey Reid, Miles Sandum, Jackson Wolf and Chase Wallace each pitched a scoreless inning.