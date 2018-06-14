Thursday, June 21 , 2018, 5:56 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Baseball

Five Forester Pitchers Combine on Five-Hit Shuout of OC Riptide

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | June 14, 2018 | 9:44 p.m.

John Jensen homered for the second straight game, and five Santa Barbara Foresters combined on a five-hit shutout in a 13-0 rout over the Orange County Riptide in a California Collegiate League baseball game on Thursday.

The shutout completed a three-game sweep of a road trip and raised Santa Barbara’s record to 6-0, 4-0 in the CCL.

The Foresters return home for the weekend, facing the Ventura Pirates on Friday and the San Luis Blues on Saturday and Sunday at Pershing Park.

Jensen belted a two-run homer during a six-run third inning to break the game open. He hit a grand slam on Wednesday against Arroyo Seco.

West Virginia’s Chase Illig hit a solo homer in the seventh inning.

The base running of lead-off hitter Logan Allen got the Forester going in the first inning. He drew a walk, stole second and scored on a throwing error by the Orange County catcher.

In the third Allen walked again, stole second and third and came home on Jensen’s two-out homer to right. Illig, Tyler Hardman, Ryan Cash and Utah Jones all singled, with Cash and Jones getting RBI and scoring on an error by the left fielder to make it 7-0.

Michael Hobbs of St. Mary’s started on the mound for the Foresters and pitched five innings to pick up the win. He allowed two hits, didn’t walk a batter and struck out six. Bailey Reid, Miles Sandum, Jackson Wolf and Chase Wallace each pitched a scoreless inning.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 