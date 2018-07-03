Five Forester Pitchers Throw 3-Hit Shutout

Baseball

Five Santa Barbara Forester pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout, and Chase Illig went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer in a 10-0 baseball win over the Ventura County Buccaneers on Friday at Pershing Park.

Nico O’Donnell, Matt Hartman, Dane Acker, Bailey Reid and Chase Wallace combined to strike out nine batters.

Utah Jones had two hits and drove in three runs and Conor Davis, Michael Neustifter and Tyler Gauntt each had RBI.

Santa Barbara plays a two-game series against the San Francisco Seals on Wednesday and Thursday,

Wednesday’s Fourth of July game is at 4:30 p.m.