Five Hancock College Students Bring Home Service Awards From the White House

Five Allan Hancock College students earned recognition for outstanding levels of volunteerism from the President’s Volunteer Service Award program.

Heather Sutton, Melanie Esparza, Victor DeAlba, Eduardo Perez and Destiny Shott were all awarded by White House-sponsored program for their high level of commitment to the community, despite having a full load of college classes while also holding down jobs.

Each student volunteered up to 250 hours with local organizations and schools such as El Sabor de Mexico, AYSO soccer, Folklórico, Hancock, Lompoc High School, Hapgood and Fillmore elementary schools and the People Helping People thrift store.

“I have been a folklórico dancer since pre-school, said Perez after receiving his award, “and now as an adult, there is no better feeling than seeing the smile on a kid’s face when I get to pass down the love for my culture and traditions.”

The award recipients are all members of the college’s Alpha Gamma Sigma Honor Society, which emphasizes academic excellence, leadership and community service.

The recognized students were involved in campus activities such as Diversity Day, “Keep Them Warm” coat drive for Bridge House and Mid-Terms First Aid, an event that provides students with food, drink, a testing center, Scantron sheets and study help.

For more information, contact Kathy Headtke at 805.922.6966 x5474 or [email protected].

— Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.