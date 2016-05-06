Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:24 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Five Hancock College Students Bring Home Service Awards From the White House

Award recipients Heather Sutton, Melanie Esparza, Victor DeAlba, Eduardo Perez and Destiny Shott.
Award recipients Heather Sutton, Melanie Esparza, Victor DeAlba, Eduardo Perez and Destiny Shott. (Allan Hancock College photo)
By Gina Herlihy for Allan Hancock College | May 6, 2016 | 7:55 a.m.

Five Allan Hancock College students earned recognition for outstanding levels of volunteerism from the President’s Volunteer Service Award program. 

Heather Sutton, Melanie Esparza, Victor DeAlba, Eduardo Perez and Destiny Shott were all awarded by White House-sponsored program for their high level of commitment to the community, despite having a full load of college classes while also holding down jobs.

Each student volunteered up to 250 hours with local organizations and schools such as El Sabor de Mexico, AYSO soccer, Folklórico, Hancock, Lompoc High School, Hapgood and Fillmore elementary schools and the People Helping People thrift store.

“I have been a folklórico dancer since pre-school, said Perez after receiving his award, “and now as an adult, there is no better feeling than seeing the smile on a kid’s face when I get to pass down the love for my culture and traditions.”

The award recipients are all members of the college’s Alpha Gamma Sigma Honor Society, which emphasizes academic excellence, leadership and community service. 

The recognized students were involved in campus activities such as Diversity Day, “Keep Them Warm” coat drive for Bridge House and Mid-Terms First Aid, an event that provides students with food, drink, a testing center, Scantron sheets and study help. 

For more information, contact Kathy Headtke at 805.922.6966 x5474 or [email protected].

Gina Herlihy is a public affairs and publications technician at Allan Hancock College.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 