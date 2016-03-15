Five Local Players Make All-CIF Division 1 Girls Water Polo Team

Five local water polo players have be named to the All-CIF-Southern Section Team in Division 1.
Kate Coski and Paige Hauschild of San Marcos, Ryann Neushul and Abbi Hill of Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara's Kristina Garcia were selected to the elite squad.
Coski and Garcia are seniors moving on to NCAA Division 1 schools, Garcia to Cal and Coski to UCSB.
Hauschild is a junior, Neushul a sophomore and Hill a freshman.
San Marcos, the Channel League champion, advanced to the CIF semifinals while Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara made the quarterfinals.
Orange Lutheran, which beat San Marcos in the semifinals and knocked off Foothill for the championship, had the player of the year, Kelsey Tyler, and coach of the year, Steve Carrera.
ALL-CIF DIVISION 1 WATER POLO
Player of the Year –Kelsey Tyler, Orange Lutheran (12)
Coach of the Year – Steve Carrera, Orange Lutheran
FIRST TEAM
Player Grade School
Emma Skelly 12 Orange Lutheran
Myna Simmons 11 Orange Lutheran
Kenzi Snyder (GK) 12 Foothill
Brooke Maxson 12 Foothill
Holly Parker (GK) 12 Laguna Beach
Bella Baldridge 11 Laguna Beach
Paige Hauschild 11 San Marcos
Kate Coski 12 San Marcos
Ryann Neushul 10 Dos Pueblos
Heidi Ritner (GK) 12 Corona del Mar
Grace Thawley 10 Mater Dei
Abbi Hill 9 Dos Pueblos
Kristina Garcia 12 Santa Barbara