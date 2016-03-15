Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 3:48 pm | Partly Cloudy 71º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Five Local Players Make All-CIF Division 1 Girls Water Polo Team

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 15, 2016 | 11:22 a.m.

Five local water polo players have be named to the All-CIF-Southern Section Team in Division 1.

Kate Coski and Paige Hauschild of San Marcos, Ryann Neushul and Abbi Hill of Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara's Kristina Garcia were selected to the elite squad.

Coski and Garcia are seniors moving on to NCAA Division 1 schools, Garcia to Cal and Coski to UCSB.

Hauschild is a junior, Neushul a sophomore and Hill a freshman.

San Marcos, the Channel League champion, advanced to the CIF semifinals while Dos Pueblos and Santa Barbara made the quarterfinals.

Orange Lutheran, which beat San Marcos in the semifinals and knocked off Foothill for the championship, had the player of the year, Kelsey Tyler, and coach of the year, Steve Carrera.

ALL-CIF DIVISION 1 WATER POLO

Player of the Year –Kelsey Tyler, Orange Lutheran (12)

Coach of the Year – Steve Carrera, Orange Lutheran

FIRST TEAM

Player Grade School

Emma Skelly 12 Orange Lutheran

Myna Simmons 11 Orange Lutheran

Kenzi Snyder (GK) 12 Foothill

Brooke Maxson 12 Foothill

Holly Parker (GK) 12 Laguna Beach

Bella Baldridge 11 Laguna Beach

Paige Hauschild 11 San Marcos

Kate Coski 12 San Marcos

Ryann Neushul 10 Dos Pueblos

Heidi Ritner (GK) 12 Corona del Mar

Grace Thawley 10 Mater Dei

Abbi Hill 9 Dos Pueblos

Kristina Garcia 12 Santa Barbara

