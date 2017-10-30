Five Local Schools Open CIF Girls Tennis Playoffs at Home

Tennis

Channel League co-champions San Marcos and Dos Pueblos received home matches for the first round of the CIF-Southern Section girls tennis playoffs.

A total of five local schools will be open the playoffs at home.

The Royals (14-3) will play host to Arroyo Grande (19-1) in a Division 1 opener on Wednesday at 2 p.m. The winner gets top-seeded Corona del Mar in the second round.

The Chargers (15-3) on Wednesday take on the winner of a Tuesday wild-card match between Hart and Burbank in Division 2.

Santa Barbara (8-8) plays a Division 2 wild-card match on Tuesday at home against Viewpoint (7-7). The winner travels to Simi Valley (17-2) on Wednesday.

Cate School (13-1) has been elevated to Division 1, and the Rams will host Mira Costa (12-5) in a first-round match on Wednesday.

In Division 3, Santa Ynez (9-11) hosts Atascadero on Tuesday in a wild-card match, with the winner drawing Warren in the first round on Wednesday.

In the first round, Cabrillo (13-3) travels to Chaminade (12-4).

Condor League-champion Laguna Blanca (10-3) received a home match in Division 5 on Wednesday. The Owls play the wild-card winner between Santa Paula and La Mirada.