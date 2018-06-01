Five Local Students Win National Merit Scholarships

The 2018 National Merit Scholarship selection committee has named five Santa Barbara Unified School District high school seniors as winners of the National Merit $2,500 scholarship. They are:

Francis Pan and James (JP) Roney of Dos Pueblos High School

Kadin Donohoe and Junna Faessel of San Marcos High School

Thomas A. Everest of Santa Barbara High School

High school students enter the National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as an initial screen of about 1.6 million entrants each year, and by meeting published program entry and participation requirements.

Of the students who take the exam, some 16,000 earn scores that qualify them as semifinalists (about 1 percent of the group). This group is narrowed to 15,000, who become finalists.

Among the finalists, about 7,500 are awarded scholarships of $2,500 a year, which can be renewed each year the student is in college.

The National Merit Scholarship selection committee is comprised of college admission officers and high school guidance directors and counselors who work in pairs to evaluate the scholarship applications of finalists on a state-by-state basis.

Committee members review all of the finalist‘s applications and consider each student’s academic record (including course load, rigor, depth and breadth of subjects studied, and grades earned); their self-descriptive essay, activities, leadership, employment, and contributions to the school and community; and the high school official’s letter of recommendation.

The scholars selected by the committee are those determined to have the strongest combination of attributes and accomplishments and the greatest potential for future success in college studies and beyond.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.