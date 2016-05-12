Friday, April 20 , 2018, 11:12 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

Five Marymount Seventh Graders Develop App, Compete in ‘Technovation’ Competition

Seventh-grade Marymount students Alina, Adelia, Quinn, Zoe and Grace. The five Marymount middle schoolers developed an app to connect youth with organizations in need of young volunteers.  (Marymount School photo)
By Molly Seguel for Marymount School | May 12, 2016 | 1:55 p.m.

Five Marymount School seventh grade girls recently learned that solving problems through ingenuity and persistence has its benefits.

Cheered on by their classmates as they left Marymount’s Riviera campus May 3 to take part in a Los Angeles competition of mostly high school students from around the world, the five middle schoolers are hopeful that the app they created together in a school “Technovation” elective might have what it takes to pique the interest of judges from Google and other tech giants.

Frustrated by the difficulty of finding volunteer opportunities for young people, the app created by Marymount’s middle school girls is a tool for kids to use to find volunteer opportunities.

The girls’ app, called “Lend a Paw,” connects young volunteers with organizations that welcome and encourage youth involvement.

Julianne Walsh, who teaches the Technovation elective at Marymount, explained what the girls did to qualify for the competition.

“These Marymount seventh grade girls had to do a lot more than create Lend a Paw. The Technovation Organization asked entrants to make a four-minute video, write a hundred-word app description, submit a twenty page business plan, survey their community, come up with a logo and build the app by themselves.”

Clearly motivated by the challenge, the Marymount five met all of the criteria.

“Regardless of the outcome of the competition, the Marymount community is excited about what the girls have already achieved,” said Head of School Andrew Wooden, “The girls were undaunted by the fact that they are competing against older students and motivated by the potential of their app to help kids their age do good. Their hard work, vision, courage and ingenuity is inspiring. They make us proud to have them on our team.”

“The experience of grappling with a problem and trying different solutions until finding a solution that really works is an experience that Marymount strives to provide its students across the curriculum” said Walsh.

The school’s new Center for Creative Design is a building devoted to exactly this kind of student learning. Regardless of the outcome of the competition, the five Marymount seventh graders have clearly had a taste of how motivating this kind of learning can be.

Molly Seguel is the director of admission at Marymount School.

 
