Five New Members Join California Lutheran University Board of Regents

Five new members have joined the California Lutheran University Board of Regents.

The new regents are Long Beach resident the Rev. Jim Bessey, a Cal Lutheran alumnus and interim pastor of Holy Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church; Oxnard resident Bill Camarillo, CEO of Agromin; Minneapolis resident the Rev. Mark Hanson, a distinguished fellow at Augsburg College and former presiding bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America; Palo Alto resident Judy Larsen, retired vice president for worldwide research operations at Dataquest; Thousand Oaks resident Carrie Nebens, president of Equis Staffing; and Santa Ynez resident George “Corky” Ullman, a Cal Lutheran alumnus and owner of Ullman Brothers Land & Cattle Company.

They will serve three-year terms on the 34-member board responsible for guiding the policies of the university.

The following regents were re-elected to three-year terms: Port Hueneme resident Theodore Jensen, a retired flight test engineer with Hughes Aircraft; Newbury Park resident Rick Lemmo, senior vice president for community relations at Caruso Affiliated; Los Angeles resident Bill Krantz, former principal of Boston Partners Asset Management; Thousand Oaks resident Susan Lundeen-Smuck, a Cal Lutheran alumna and vice president for human resources at Kythera Biopharmaceuticals Inc.; and Calabasas resident Deborah Sweeney, CEO and president of MyCorporation.

Cal Lutheran is a selective university based in Thousand Oaks with additional locations in Oxnard, Woodland Hills, Westlake Village, Santa Maria and Berkeley. With an enrollment of 4,200 students, Cal Lutheran offers undergraduate and graduate programs through its College of Arts and Sciences, School of Management, Graduate School of Education, Graduate School of Psychology and Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary.

Members of the Cal Lutheran student body come from across the nation and around the world and represent a diversity of faiths and cultures. For more information, visit CalLutheran.edu.

— Karin Grennan is the media relations manager for California Lutheran University.