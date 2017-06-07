Five New Tenants Join Paseo Nuevo

Paseo Nuevo Shops and Restaurants in Santa Barbara has five new tenants as well as several that have relocated or expanded, meaning the mall is fully leased, other than the former Macy's space, it has been announced.

The leasing success follows the recent closing of anchor tenant Macy’s and demonstrates Paseo Nuevo’s ability to withstand industry shifts, according to Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which oversees all operations and renovation at Paseo Nuevo.

“Our team has been working diligently to find new job opportunities and the right new offerings following the Macy’s closing," said Steve Plenge, managing principal, Pacific Retail Capital Partners.

"We are grateful this effort has resulted in us returning to full occupancy less than six months later,” he said.

“While our remaining shops and restaurants continue to perform well, additional expansions and relocations have allowed us to strategically realign what we offer to local visitors, as well as the more than 30,000 nearby students at the University of California, Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College,” he said.

New tenants

» 2bella clothing boutique opened in June in a 3,597-square-foot space next to PacSun. The fourth location from three California fashion industry experts, 2bella at Paseo Nuevo sells affordable yet fashionable options for young women.

» Santa Barbara Souvenir and Apparel: The 3,995-square-foot shop opened in June near Pressed Juicery and features Santa Barbara souvenirs, gifts, toys and apparel at reasonable prices. This is the owner’s third Santa Barbara location.

» Yes Dance opened next to Lorna Jane in April and offers salsa, zumba, belly dance, tango, yoga and meditation classes in a 2,353-square-foot studio. Children and adults of all skill levels can attend a variety of classes and weekly social dances.

» Saje Natural Wellness: Opening this summer in an 1,510-square-foot store across from Teavana, Saje Natural Wellness is dedicated to connecting people to the healing power of plants through natural remedies and 100 percent natural products.

Founded in British Columbia, Saje offers essential oils, skin care and home essentials.

» PokeCeviche: This fall, PokeCeviche will open in a 1,200-square-foot dining spot. The restaurant will offer quick service and the opportunity to build your own poke bowl with fresh fish and seafood.

Dishes originate from different geographical regions including Hawaii and Latin America, and will include a variety of uncommon ingredients that create tasty, novel entrée options. PokeCeviche will be across from the Gap.



Relocations and expansion

» 4J Jewelers reopened in April in a more prominent 1,131-square-foot location in north court. Featuring earrings, diamond rings, watches, pendants and more, 4J Jewelers offers customized service and special orders upon request. It is adjacent to Sephora.

» Inspire clothing boutique reopened in April in a 6,491-square-foot space near Express. A women’s and junior’s clothing store that features the latest styles, Inspire consolidated its formerly separate clothing and shoe shops into one.

» Evangelina Boutique is expanding in June into a 3,150-square-foot store in Center Court. This contemporary boutique is locally owned and features apparel and accessories from top brands like Mavi, Free People and One Teaspoon.

» Layla Threading recently moved into a new 890-square-foot space near T-Mobile. The local business offers eyebrow-threading services, which is an ancient method of hair removal with origins in Arabia and South Asia.

The new businesses complement the existing Paseo Nuevo tenants in the lifestyle center, which originally opened in 1990, and features an open-air setting surrounded by Spanish-style architecture, shade trees and fountains.

Paseo Nuevo is anchored by Nordstrom, with a variety of restaurants and shops such as Eureka! Gourmet Burgers, Sephora, Lush, Victoria’s Secret and Pink, Aveda, and Lorna Jane and others designed to appeal to a diverse customer base.

For more information, visit http://www.paseonuevoshopping.com/.

