Local News

5 Oceano Men Arrested For Santa Maria Kidnapping

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | April 23, 2018 | 12:49 p.m.

Five men from southern San Luis Obispo County were arrested for an alleged kidnapping with intent to commit rape in Santa Maria., police Lt. Paul Van Meel said Monday.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Santa Maria police officers were dispatched to a possible kidnapping investigation at Main Street and Bonita School Road, Van Meel said. 

Detectives determined two female victims were at a local nightclub when they were approached by five men.

The males asked the victims to go somewhere with them, but the women declined. 

“The males grabbed the victims and forced them into a nearby vehicle. The males then fled with the victims,” Van Meel said.

“Fortunately, a nearby witness observed the incident at the nightclub and he called 9-1-1,” Van Meel said. 

Jose Mendoza Cerna Click to view larger
Jose Mendoza Cerna
Salvador Cerna Mendoza Click to view larger
Salvador Cerna Mendoza

One of the victims also managed to escape from the suspects while on Main Street and Bonita, and called 9-1-1, he added.

When Santa Maria police officers arrived at Main Street and Bonita, they found Guadalupe Police had already detained five suspects after being alerted via a 9-1-1 call. 

Officers ultimately determined the crime occurred within the Santa Maria city limits.

Five Oceano men were arrested: Jose Octavio Perez, 56; Jorge Alvarez Manzano, 53; Joel Verduzco Mendoza, 24;  Salvador Cerna Mendoza, 39; and Jose Mendoza Cerna, 30.

All five suspects were booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, police said. 

Jose Octavio Perez Click to view larger
Jose Octavio Perez
Jorge Alvarez Manzano Click to view larger
Jorge Alvarez Manzano
Joel Verduzco Mendoza Click to view larger
Joel Verduzco Mendoza

