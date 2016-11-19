5 People Injured in Crash on Highway 166 East of Santa Maria

Emergency crews responded to a report of an overturned vehicle that went off Highway 166 east of Santa Maria on Saturday afternoon, injuring as many as five people.

The incident was reported just before 1:30 p.m. near Rock Front Ranch, approximately 30 miles east of Highway 101, according to emergency dispatch reports.

Three people reportedly had major injuries with two other having moderate injuries, according to a Cal Fire representative.

The vehicle reportedly went off the north side of the highway and was not visible from the road.

The entire road was closed while a CalStar medical helicopter landed near the scene, according to emergency dispatch reports. The westbound lane lane also was closed while crews were at the scene with traffic-alternating use of the eastbound lane.

Four people were taken to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria, with the destination of the fifth patient being taken by CalStar not immediately known, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch reports.

In addition to Cal Fire personnel, deputies from the Santa Barbara County and San Luis Luis Obispo County sheriff’s departments were among those responding to the scene.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates as they become available.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.