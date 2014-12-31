Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 8:02 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Five Tips for a Healthy 2015 from Sky Ranch Fitness at Bacara Resort & Spa

By Heather Greene for Sky Ranch Fitness | December 31, 2014 | 10:45 a.m.

Earlier this year, Santa Barbara’s first and only fitness retreat, Sky Ranch Fitness, debuted at the world-class Bacara Resort & Spa.

The new alliance brings sustainable fitness results in the form of first-class vacation. Today, Sky Ranch’s acclaimed trainers (fast favorites among celebrities and Bacara’s VIPs) are sharing their tips for creating healthy lifestyle changes in the new year.

Sky Ranch Fitness’ 5 Tips to Jump-Start a Healthy 2015

» Change the ingredients, not the menu: You’re more likely to achieve sustainable changes to your diet by introducing incremental improvements versus extreme changes. Swap out some of your favorite ingredients for healthier alternatives at each meal. For example, opt for quinoa or wild rice instead of white rice, and eat organic lean chicken and turkey instead of processed meats.

» Think beyond the workout: For many of us, there aren’t enough hours in a day to finish everything on our to-do list and self- care often gets put on the back burner. Remember that healthy choices aren’t just limited to diet and exercise. If you have to skip a workout, opt for an extra hour of sleep that night or take the time to end the day with a stress-relieving meditation.

» Discover activities you love: When designing your workouts, choose activities you enjoy. Regardless of caloric outcomes or the latest fitness trends, you are more likely to commit to activities you look forward to. So in the name of discovering what you love, sample your gym’s weekly class schedule, hike a new trail with a friend, or schedule a private training session to find what moves you.

» Pounds aren't everything: Although the rewards of weight loss and increased physical strength speak for themselves, take note of the auxiliary benefits your healthy regimen delivers. Whether it’s increased stamina to play with your kids, spending more time outdoors, sharing fun activities with your friends or improved self-esteem, prioritizing self-care can have unexpected benefits on your mental and emotional wellbeing that can’t be measured on a scale.

» Healthy choices seed healthy habits: Lasting lifestyle changes are sustained by creating new habits. Start simple, like eating a healthy breakfast, walking each day after work, stretching before bed, or swapping coffee for green tea. Enjoy the journey and remember that all change takes time.

Launched in April, Sky Ranch Fitness at Bacara Resort & Spa is designed to jumpstart lasting healthy changes in the lives of its guests. This four- or six-day all-inclusive fitness vacation includes daily hikes, healthy meals by Executive Chef David Reardon, exercise coaching and therapeutic spa treatments — all within the luxurious surroundings of Bacara Resort & Spa. Through exposure to a variety of exercise and healthy meal options, the program drives weight loss and helps guests gain skills to deliver results long after they leave the retreat.

“We guarantee results by managing your week,” said Stuart Gildred, managing director of Sky Ranch Fitness. “We feed you healthy and nutritious food, keep you moving each day, and make it fun for all fitness levels.”

For more information about Sky Ranch Fitness at Bacara, please call 805.252.1498 or click here.

— Heather Greene represents Sky Ranch Fitness.

