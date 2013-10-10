Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 2:20 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Five Tips for Making the Most of Santa Barbara College Fair

By Joan Galvan for SBCC | October 10, 2013 | 4:21 p.m.

To assist local high school students and their families with the sometimes challenging search for the right college, the annual College Fair will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 in the Exhibit Building at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, in Santa Barbara.

Michael Medel
Michael Medel, SBCC coordinator of student outreach and orientation. (SBCC photo)

Free and open to the public, the college fair allows students to interact with over a record 95 admission representatives from a wide range of postsecondary institutions who can discuss course offerings, admission requirements, college life and other information pertinent to the college selection process. In addition, the fair will offer two workshops by local financial professionals that will cover strategies on securing scholarships, grants, loans, and federal and state aid for educational costs.

The popular event normally draws about 1,200 people. Sponsors include Santa Barbara City College, UC Santa Barbara, Westmont College, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and Cal-SOAP.

According to Michael Medel, SBCC coordinator of student outreach and orientation, the sheer size of the fair can be challenging for a student in keeping each college’s information straight.

He offers five strategy tips:

» 1. Organize before you go. Go to the College Fair website by clicking here to see the listing of participating colleges and universities. Zero in on those in which you are especially interested. Make another list of secondary colleges to look into if there is free time. You may want to limit your list to 10 or so since you will be limited on time at each table.

» 2. Prepare questions ahead of time. Review colleges’ websites and prepare questions you would like to ask each representative. Make an inventory of campus attributes that are important for you, such as average classroom size, available scholarships, campus housing, etc. Also, ask questions that are not easily found on the colleges’ websites.

» 3. Print address labels to bring with you. Save time filling out interest cards and use pre-printed address labels with your name, address, email address, your high school, when you expect to start college and the major(s) in which are interested. Rather than writing out dozens of interest cards at each table you visit, you will simply peel and stick your information on the card.

» 4. Strategize with a map. When you arrive, pick up a map to help target your colleges so you don’t waste time backtracking. Bags will be available at the front entrance for all the brochures you’re going to be collecting. Having a family member with you can be a big help. For example, if your family member is concerned about financing your education, he or she can go sit in on the Scholarship Workshop offered at 6:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., while you continue visiting different colleges’ tables.

» 5. Review and file. Review each college’s material carefully. If there’s something you really like about the college, highlight it and put a sticky note on the page so you can find it later. Check out their website. Create a file for the colleges that you interested in. If you completed an interest card at the fair, you may start getting material from each college in the mail. Your personal college file will become your best tool for making a wise decision.

Click here for an up-to-date list of participating universities and career technical schools for the Santa Barbara College Fair.

— Joan Galvan is a public information officer for SBCC.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 