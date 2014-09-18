Ryan Brautovich: Five Trends That Are Changing Home Design

Circular rooms with 360-degree aerial views, automated kitchens with robotic chefs and house cleaners; a futuristic fantasy less than realized by our digital revolution. Homes built today are noticeably dissimilar to dwellings built over 50 years ago, and share little resemblance to The Jetsons-style images we all envisioned for the third millennium.

Once abiding in smaller homes, we now have “McMansions”; rooms that were once separated, now are combined; kitchens have been enlarged with additional island space; bathrooms and closets are nearly the size of rooms unto themselves.

The evolution process of home design and function has been driven by the buyer. Practical application of energy-efficiency remains in demand while encouraging gathering of family and friends.

The trend for smaller homes and larger outdoor spaces the last several years is reversing and the McMansion-style house is returning with the growing economy.

Here are five trends changing the future of our home design:

» 1. Tiny home trend is over for now.

In 2007, the average home size nationally was 2,500 square feet. By 2009, it had dropped to 2,362 square feet for the average size home. As the economy began to recover in 2013, the average home size was reported to be 2,679 square feet.

“It’s the mix of buyers that are still in the market that’s driving the characteristics of homes being built now," said Rose Quint of the National Association of Home Builders. "Buyers that don’t have the means don’t have access to mortgages right now. Wealthier buyers are more likely to have the income and credit scores for a home and the result is that the homes being built are bigger.”

» 2. A walk-in closet in the master bedroom is a must.

Only a few decades ago, walk-in closets were a feature found only in the homes of the super-rich. Today this is a common, almost standard feature, built into all newly constructed master bedrooms.

» 3. Laundry demands its own space.

Homeowners no longer want to haul their laundry up and down stairs and out to the garage. One of the most essential features for a new home is a laundry room. In fact, a dedicated first floor laundry room is all but a normal design element for many new homes.

» 4. The kitchen is multi-functional.

Due to homeowner’s demand, kitchen size continues to grow in cutting-edge homes, increasing food preparation and cooking space, clean up areas, craft stations, work areas, snack areas, etc. Kitchens have become a focal point in the home for entertaining, doing homework and social activities, and not just for cooking as in previous years.

» 5. What is a living room for these days?

Nobody knows what to do with the living room, and noticeably few are being designed into the floor plan. Living rooms are being replaced with open TV-focused great rooms, game rooms or any number of useful spaces.

— Ryan Brautovich is a general contractor in Santa Barbara and published author. For more information, please email [email protected].